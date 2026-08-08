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BDVL: iShares Disciplined Volatility Equity Active ETF
BDVL exchange rate has changed by 0.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.84 and at a high of 26.93.
Follow iShares Disciplined Volatility Equity Active ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BDVL stock price today?
iShares Disciplined Volatility Equity Active ETF stock is priced at 26.90 today. It trades within 26.84 - 26.93, yesterday's close was 26.77, and trading volume reached 145. The live price chart of BDVL shows these updates.
Does iShares Disciplined Volatility Equity Active ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Disciplined Volatility Equity Active ETF is currently valued at 26.90. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.12% and USD. View the chart live to track BDVL movements.
How to buy BDVL stock?
You can buy iShares Disciplined Volatility Equity Active ETF shares at the current price of 26.90. Orders are usually placed near 26.90 or 27.20, while 145 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow BDVL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BDVL stock?
Investing in iShares Disciplined Volatility Equity Active ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.50 - 26.93 and current price 26.90. Many compare 2.09% and 4.34% before placing orders at 26.90 or 27.20. Explore the BDVL price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Disciplined Volatility Equity Active ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Disciplined Volatility Equity Active ETF in the past year was 26.93. Within 21.50 - 26.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Disciplined Volatility Equity Active ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Disciplined Volatility Equity Active ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Disciplined Volatility Equity Active ETF (BDVL) over the year was 21.50. Comparing it with the current 26.90 and 21.50 - 26.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BDVL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BDVL stock split?
iShares Disciplined Volatility Equity Active ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.77, and 25.12% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.77
- Open
- 26.88
- Bid
- 26.90
- Ask
- 27.20
- Low
- 26.84
- High
- 26.93
- Volume
- 145
- Daily Change
- 0.49%
- Month Change
- 2.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.34%
- Year Change
- 25.12%