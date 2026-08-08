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BDIV: AAM BRENTVIEW DIVIDEND GROWTH ETF
BDIV exchange rate has changed by 0.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.31 and at a high of 25.31.
Follow AAM BRENTVIEW DIVIDEND GROWTH ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BDIV stock price today?
AAM BRENTVIEW DIVIDEND GROWTH ETF stock is priced at 25.31 today. It trades within 25.31 - 25.31, yesterday's close was 25.20, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of BDIV shows these updates.
Does AAM BRENTVIEW DIVIDEND GROWTH ETF stock pay dividends?
AAM BRENTVIEW DIVIDEND GROWTH ETF is currently valued at 25.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.43% and USD. View the chart live to track BDIV movements.
How to buy BDIV stock?
You can buy AAM BRENTVIEW DIVIDEND GROWTH ETF shares at the current price of 25.31. Orders are usually placed near 25.31 or 25.61, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BDIV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BDIV stock?
Investing in AAM BRENTVIEW DIVIDEND GROWTH ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.39 - 25.31 and current price 25.31. Many compare 2.02% and 6.17% before placing orders at 25.31 or 25.61. Explore the BDIV price chart live with daily changes.
What are AAM BRENTVIEW DIVIDEND GROWTH ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of AAM BRENTVIEW DIVIDEND GROWTH ETF in the past year was 25.31. Within 22.39 - 25.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.20 helps spot resistance levels. Track AAM BRENTVIEW DIVIDEND GROWTH ETF performance using the live chart.
What are AAM BRENTVIEW DIVIDEND GROWTH ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AAM BRENTVIEW DIVIDEND GROWTH ETF (BDIV) over the year was 22.39. Comparing it with the current 25.31 and 22.39 - 25.31 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BDIV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BDIV stock split?
AAM BRENTVIEW DIVIDEND GROWTH ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.20, and 6.43% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.20
- Open
- 25.31
- Bid
- 25.31
- Ask
- 25.61
- Low
- 25.31
- High
- 25.31
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.44%
- Month Change
- 2.02%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.17%
- Year Change
- 6.43%