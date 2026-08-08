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BDBT: Bluemonte Core Bond ETF
BDBT exchange rate has changed by 0.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.86 and at a high of 24.92.
Follow Bluemonte Core Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BDBT stock price today?
Bluemonte Core Bond ETF stock is priced at 24.90 today. It trades within 24.86 - 24.92, yesterday's close was 24.84, and trading volume reached 22. The live price chart of BDBT shows these updates.
Does Bluemonte Core Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Bluemonte Core Bond ETF is currently valued at 24.90. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.46% and USD. View the chart live to track BDBT movements.
How to buy BDBT stock?
You can buy Bluemonte Core Bond ETF shares at the current price of 24.90. Orders are usually placed near 24.90 or 25.20, while 22 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow BDBT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BDBT stock?
Investing in Bluemonte Core Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.71 - 25.85 and current price 24.90. Many compare 0.36% and -3.00% before placing orders at 24.90 or 25.20. Explore the BDBT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Bluemonte Core Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Bluemonte Core Bond ETF in the past year was 25.85. Within 24.71 - 25.85, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.84 helps spot resistance levels. Track Bluemonte Core Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Bluemonte Core Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Bluemonte Core Bond ETF (BDBT) over the year was 24.71. Comparing it with the current 24.90 and 24.71 - 25.85 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BDBT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BDBT stock split?
Bluemonte Core Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.84, and -1.46% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.84
- Open
- 24.92
- Bid
- 24.90
- Ask
- 25.20
- Low
- 24.86
- High
- 24.92
- Volume
- 22
- Daily Change
- 0.24%
- Month Change
- 0.36%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.00%
- Year Change
- -1.46%