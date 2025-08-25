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BCX: BlackRock Resources of Beneficial Interest
BCX exchange rate has changed by 0.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.06 and at a high of 12.25.
Follow BlackRock Resources of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BCX News
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- BCX: 8% Yield On Gold And Commodities (NYSE:BCX)
- Bank On The Fed's Economic Growth Forecast With 2 Magnificent Dividends
- BCX Takes An Equity Spin On Commodities Exposure (NYSE:BCX)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BCX stock price today?
BlackRock Resources of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 12.13 today. It trades within 12.06 - 12.25, yesterday's close was 12.03, and trading volume reached 340. The live price chart of BCX shows these updates.
Does BlackRock Resources of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?
BlackRock Resources of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 12.13. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 20.46% and USD. View the chart live to track BCX movements.
How to buy BCX stock?
You can buy BlackRock Resources of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 12.13. Orders are usually placed near 12.13 or 12.43, while 340 and 0.58% show market activity. Follow BCX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BCX stock?
Investing in BlackRock Resources of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 9.68 - 13.86 and current price 12.13. Many compare 1.34% and -12.48% before placing orders at 12.13 or 12.43. Explore the BCX price chart live with daily changes.
What are BlackRock Resources of Beneficial Interest stock highest prices?
The highest price of BlackRock Resources of Beneficial Interest in the past year was 13.86. Within 9.68 - 13.86, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.03 helps spot resistance levels. Track BlackRock Resources of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.
What are BlackRock Resources of Beneficial Interest stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BlackRock Resources of Beneficial Interest (BCX) over the year was 9.68. Comparing it with the current 12.13 and 9.68 - 13.86 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BCX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BCX stock split?
BlackRock Resources of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.03, and 20.46% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 12.03
- Open
- 12.06
- Bid
- 12.13
- Ask
- 12.43
- Low
- 12.06
- High
- 12.25
- Volume
- 340
- Daily Change
- 0.83%
- Month Change
- 1.34%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.48%
- Year Change
- 20.46%