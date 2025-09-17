QuotesSections
BCTXW
BCTXW: BriaCell Therapeutics Corp - Warrant

0.0399 USD 0.0099 (33.00%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BCTXW exchange rate has changed by 33.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0240 and at a high of 0.0466.

Follow BriaCell Therapeutics Corp - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.0240 0.0466
Year Range
0.0113 0.7000
Previous Close
0.0300
Open
0.0298
Bid
0.0399
Ask
0.0429
Low
0.0240
High
0.0466
Volume
28
Daily Change
33.00%
Month Change
37.11%
6 Months Change
-60.73%
Year Change
-92.02%
