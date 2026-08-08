- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BCTK: Baron Technology ETF
BCTK exchange rate has changed by 2.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.07 and at a high of 30.55.
Follow Baron Technology ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BCTK stock price today?
Baron Technology ETF stock is priced at 30.52 today. It trades within 30.07 - 30.55, yesterday's close was 29.72, and trading volume reached 42. The live price chart of BCTK shows these updates.
Does Baron Technology ETF stock pay dividends?
Baron Technology ETF is currently valued at 30.52. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 22.52% and USD. View the chart live to track BCTK movements.
How to buy BCTK stock?
You can buy Baron Technology ETF shares at the current price of 30.52. Orders are usually placed near 30.52 or 30.82, while 42 and 1.46% show market activity. Follow BCTK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BCTK stock?
Investing in Baron Technology ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.06 - 32.62 and current price 30.52. Many compare 8.81% and 25.55% before placing orders at 30.52 or 30.82. Explore the BCTK price chart live with daily changes.
What are Baron Technology ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Baron Technology ETF in the past year was 32.62. Within 22.06 - 32.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.72 helps spot resistance levels. Track Baron Technology ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Baron Technology ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Baron Technology ETF (BCTK) over the year was 22.06. Comparing it with the current 30.52 and 22.06 - 32.62 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BCTK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BCTK stock split?
Baron Technology ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.72, and 22.52% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.72
- Open
- 30.08
- Bid
- 30.52
- Ask
- 30.82
- Low
- 30.07
- High
- 30.55
- Volume
- 42
- Daily Change
- 2.69%
- Month Change
- 8.81%
- 6 Months Change
- 25.55%
- Year Change
- 22.52%