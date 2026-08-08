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BCKT: LifeX 2030 Income Bucket ETF
BCKT exchange rate has changed by -2.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.20 and at a high of 40.21.
Follow LifeX 2030 Income Bucket ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is BCKT stock price today?
LifeX 2030 Income Bucket ETF stock is priced at 40.21 today. It trades within 40.20 - 40.21, yesterday's close was 41.03, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of BCKT shows these updates.
Does LifeX 2030 Income Bucket ETF stock pay dividends?
LifeX 2030 Income Bucket ETF is currently valued at 40.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -17.43% and USD. View the chart live to track BCKT movements.
How to buy BCKT stock?
You can buy LifeX 2030 Income Bucket ETF shares at the current price of 40.21. Orders are usually placed near 40.21 or 40.51, while 2 and 0.02% show market activity. Follow BCKT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BCKT stock?
Investing in LifeX 2030 Income Bucket ETF involves considering the yearly range 40.20 - 48.74 and current price 40.21. Many compare 0.02% and -9.47% before placing orders at 40.21 or 40.51. Explore the BCKT price chart live with daily changes.
What are LifeX 2030 Income Bucket ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of LifeX 2030 Income Bucket ETF in the past year was 48.74. Within 40.20 - 48.74, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.03 helps spot resistance levels. Track LifeX 2030 Income Bucket ETF performance using the live chart.
What are LifeX 2030 Income Bucket ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of LifeX 2030 Income Bucket ETF (BCKT) over the year was 40.20. Comparing it with the current 40.21 and 40.20 - 48.74 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BCKT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BCKT stock split?
LifeX 2030 Income Bucket ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.03, and -17.43% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 41.03
- Open
- 40.20
- Bid
- 40.21
- Ask
- 40.51
- Low
- 40.20
- High
- 40.21
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -2.00%
- Month Change
- 0.02%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.47%
- Year Change
- -17.43%