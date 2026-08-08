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BCHI: GMO Beyond China ETF
BCHI exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.16 and at a high of 31.51.
Follow GMO Beyond China ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BCHI stock price today?
GMO Beyond China ETF stock is priced at 31.24 today. It trades within 31.16 - 31.51, yesterday's close was 31.22, and trading volume reached 17. The live price chart of BCHI shows these updates.
Does GMO Beyond China ETF stock pay dividends?
GMO Beyond China ETF is currently valued at 31.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -8.97% and USD. View the chart live to track BCHI movements.
How to buy BCHI stock?
You can buy GMO Beyond China ETF shares at the current price of 31.24. Orders are usually placed near 31.24 or 31.54, while 17 and -0.86% show market activity. Follow BCHI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BCHI stock?
Investing in GMO Beyond China ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.05 - 41.80 and current price 31.24. Many compare 3.51% and -10.35% before placing orders at 31.24 or 31.54. Explore the BCHI price chart live with daily changes.
What are GMO Beyond China ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of GMO Beyond China ETF in the past year was 41.80. Within 30.05 - 41.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track GMO Beyond China ETF performance using the live chart.
What are GMO Beyond China ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GMO Beyond China ETF (BCHI) over the year was 30.05. Comparing it with the current 31.24 and 30.05 - 41.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BCHI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BCHI stock split?
GMO Beyond China ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.22, and -8.97% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.22
- Open
- 31.51
- Bid
- 31.24
- Ask
- 31.54
- Low
- 31.16
- High
- 31.51
- Volume
- 17
- Daily Change
- 0.06%
- Month Change
- 3.51%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.35%
- Year Change
- -8.97%