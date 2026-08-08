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BCGD: Baron Global Durable Advantage ETF
BCGD exchange rate has changed by -0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.95 and at a high of 26.96.
Follow Baron Global Durable Advantage ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BCGD stock price today?
Baron Global Durable Advantage ETF stock is priced at 26.95 today. It trades within 26.95 - 26.96, yesterday's close was 26.96, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of BCGD shows these updates.
Does Baron Global Durable Advantage ETF stock pay dividends?
Baron Global Durable Advantage ETF is currently valued at 26.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.29% and USD. View the chart live to track BCGD movements.
How to buy BCGD stock?
You can buy Baron Global Durable Advantage ETF shares at the current price of 26.95. Orders are usually placed near 26.95 or 27.25, while 2 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow BCGD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BCGD stock?
Investing in Baron Global Durable Advantage ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.65 - 26.96 and current price 26.95. Many compare 1.32% and 8.06% before placing orders at 26.95 or 27.25. Explore the BCGD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Baron Global Durable Advantage ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Baron Global Durable Advantage ETF in the past year was 26.96. Within 22.65 - 26.96, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.96 helps spot resistance levels. Track Baron Global Durable Advantage ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Baron Global Durable Advantage ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Baron Global Durable Advantage ETF (BCGD) over the year was 22.65. Comparing it with the current 26.95 and 22.65 - 26.96 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BCGD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BCGD stock split?
Baron Global Durable Advantage ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.96, and 7.29% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.96
- Open
- 26.96
- Bid
- 26.95
- Ask
- 27.25
- Low
- 26.95
- High
- 26.96
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -0.04%
- Month Change
- 1.32%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.06%
- Year Change
- 7.29%