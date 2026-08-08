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BCFN: Baron Financials ETF
BCFN exchange rate has changed by -0.99% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.92 and at a high of 22.92.
Follow Baron Financials ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is BCFN stock price today?
Baron Financials ETF stock is priced at 22.92 today. It trades within 22.92 - 22.92, yesterday's close was 23.15, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of BCFN shows these updates.
Does Baron Financials ETF stock pay dividends?
Baron Financials ETF is currently valued at 22.92. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -8.36% and USD. View the chart live to track BCFN movements.
How to buy BCFN stock?
You can buy Baron Financials ETF shares at the current price of 22.92. Orders are usually placed near 22.92 or 23.22, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BCFN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BCFN stock?
Investing in Baron Financials ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.25 - 25.57 and current price 22.92. Many compare 0.26% and 6.26% before placing orders at 22.92 or 23.22. Explore the BCFN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Baron Financials ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Baron Financials ETF in the past year was 25.57. Within 20.25 - 25.57, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.15 helps spot resistance levels. Track Baron Financials ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Baron Financials ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Baron Financials ETF (BCFN) over the year was 20.25. Comparing it with the current 22.92 and 20.25 - 25.57 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BCFN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BCFN stock split?
Baron Financials ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.15, and -8.36% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.15
- Open
- 22.92
- Bid
- 22.92
- Ask
- 23.22
- Low
- 22.92
- High
- 22.92
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.99%
- Month Change
- 0.26%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.26%
- Year Change
- -8.36%