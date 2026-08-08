- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BCCC: Global X Bitcoin Covered Call ETF
BCCC exchange rate has changed by 0.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.97 and at a high of 12.03.
Follow Global X Bitcoin Covered Call ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BCCC stock price today?
Global X Bitcoin Covered Call ETF stock is priced at 12.01 today. It trades within 11.97 - 12.03, yesterday's close was 11.95, and trading volume reached 17. The live price chart of BCCC shows these updates.
Does Global X Bitcoin Covered Call ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X Bitcoin Covered Call ETF is currently valued at 12.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -51.12% and USD. View the chart live to track BCCC movements.
How to buy BCCC stock?
You can buy Global X Bitcoin Covered Call ETF shares at the current price of 12.01. Orders are usually placed near 12.01 or 12.31, while 17 and -0.17% show market activity. Follow BCCC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BCCC stock?
Investing in Global X Bitcoin Covered Call ETF involves considering the yearly range 11.11 - 25.79 and current price 12.01. Many compare 2.47% and -12.08% before placing orders at 12.01 or 12.31. Explore the BCCC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X Bitcoin Covered Call ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X Bitcoin Covered Call ETF in the past year was 25.79. Within 11.11 - 25.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Bitcoin Covered Call ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X Bitcoin Covered Call ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X Bitcoin Covered Call ETF (BCCC) over the year was 11.11. Comparing it with the current 12.01 and 11.11 - 25.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BCCC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BCCC stock split?
Global X Bitcoin Covered Call ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.95, and -51.12% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 11.95
- Open
- 12.03
- Bid
- 12.01
- Ask
- 12.31
- Low
- 11.97
- High
- 12.03
- Volume
- 17
- Daily Change
- 0.50%
- Month Change
- 2.47%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.08%
- Year Change
- -51.12%