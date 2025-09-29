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BCAT: BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust of Beneficial Interest
BCAT exchange rate has changed by 0.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.98 and at a high of 16.08.
Follow BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BCAT News
- BCAT: The Rally Masked A Structural Flaw (NYSE:BCAT)
- BCAT: A Better 20% Yielder, But Still Not A Safe One (NYSE:BCAT)
- Waiting On Social Security? This Portfolio Could Generate $128,000 A Year
- How To Build A $7,000/Mo Income Using BlackRock's 8% Yielding 32 CEFs (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- EVT: This Fund Could Work Well For An Income Investor Seeking Diversification (NYSE:EVT)
- YYY: Fund Of Funds With 12% Yield And Asset Erosion (NYSEARCA:YYY)
- BCAT: Low-Risk Portfolio, Hold Until Bigger Discount (NYSE:BCAT)
- BCAT: Elevated Yield May Not Last Much Longer (NYSE:BCAT)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BCAT stock price today?
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 16.04 today. It trades within 15.98 - 16.08, yesterday's close was 15.96, and trading volume reached 807. The live price chart of BCAT shows these updates.
Does BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 16.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.15% and USD. View the chart live to track BCAT movements.
How to buy BCAT stock?
You can buy BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 16.04. Orders are usually placed near 16.04 or 16.34, while 807 and 0.06% show market activity. Follow BCAT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BCAT stock?
Investing in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 13.73 - 16.18 and current price 16.04. Many compare 1.52% and 6.72% before placing orders at 16.04 or 16.34. Explore the BCAT price chart live with daily changes.
What are BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust of Beneficial Interest stock highest prices?
The highest price of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust of Beneficial Interest in the past year was 16.18. Within 13.73 - 16.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.96 helps spot resistance levels. Track BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.
What are BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust of Beneficial Interest stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust of Beneficial Interest (BCAT) over the year was 13.73. Comparing it with the current 16.04 and 13.73 - 16.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BCAT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BCAT stock split?
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.96, and 7.15% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 15.96
- Open
- 16.03
- Bid
- 16.04
- Ask
- 16.34
- Low
- 15.98
- High
- 16.08
- Volume
- 807
- Daily Change
- 0.50%
- Month Change
- 1.52%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.72%
- Year Change
- 7.15%