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BBYY: GraniteShares YieldBOOST BABA ETF
BBYY exchange rate has changed by -0.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.82 and at a high of 9.86.
Follow GraniteShares YieldBOOST BABA ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BBYY stock price today?
GraniteShares YieldBOOST BABA ETF stock is priced at 9.82 today. It trades within 9.82 - 9.86, yesterday's close was 9.85, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of BBYY shows these updates.
Does GraniteShares YieldBOOST BABA ETF stock pay dividends?
GraniteShares YieldBOOST BABA ETF is currently valued at 9.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -60.42% and USD. View the chart live to track BBYY movements.
How to buy BBYY stock?
You can buy GraniteShares YieldBOOST BABA ETF shares at the current price of 9.82. Orders are usually placed near 9.82 or 10.12, while 7 and -0.41% show market activity. Follow BBYY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BBYY stock?
Investing in GraniteShares YieldBOOST BABA ETF involves considering the yearly range 9.48 - 25.02 and current price 9.82. Many compare -0.51% and -33.06% before placing orders at 9.82 or 10.12. Explore the BBYY price chart live with daily changes.
What are GraniteShares YieldBOOST BABA ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of GraniteShares YieldBOOST BABA ETF in the past year was 25.02. Within 9.48 - 25.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.85 helps spot resistance levels. Track GraniteShares YieldBOOST BABA ETF performance using the live chart.
What are GraniteShares YieldBOOST BABA ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GraniteShares YieldBOOST BABA ETF (BBYY) over the year was 9.48. Comparing it with the current 9.82 and 9.48 - 25.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BBYY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BBYY stock split?
GraniteShares YieldBOOST BABA ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.85, and -60.42% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.85
- Open
- 9.86
- Bid
- 9.82
- Ask
- 10.12
- Low
- 9.82
- High
- 9.86
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- -0.30%
- Month Change
- -0.51%
- 6 Months Change
- -33.06%
- Year Change
- -60.42%