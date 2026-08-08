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BASV: BROWN ADVISORY SUSTAINABLE VALUE ETF
BASV exchange rate has changed by 0.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.87 and at a high of 32.03.
Follow BROWN ADVISORY SUSTAINABLE VALUE ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BASV stock price today?
BROWN ADVISORY SUSTAINABLE VALUE ETF stock is priced at 32.02 today. It trades within 31.87 - 32.03, yesterday's close was 31.85, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of BASV shows these updates.
Does BROWN ADVISORY SUSTAINABLE VALUE ETF stock pay dividends?
BROWN ADVISORY SUSTAINABLE VALUE ETF is currently valued at 32.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.39% and USD. View the chart live to track BASV movements.
How to buy BASV stock?
You can buy BROWN ADVISORY SUSTAINABLE VALUE ETF shares at the current price of 32.02. Orders are usually placed near 32.02 or 32.32, while 14 and 0.47% show market activity. Follow BASV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BASV stock?
Investing in BROWN ADVISORY SUSTAINABLE VALUE ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.28 - 32.21 and current price 32.02. Many compare 1.68% and 12.91% before placing orders at 32.02 or 32.32. Explore the BASV price chart live with daily changes.
What are BROWN ADVISORY SUSTAINABLE VALUE ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of BROWN ADVISORY SUSTAINABLE VALUE ETF in the past year was 32.21. Within 26.28 - 32.21, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.85 helps spot resistance levels. Track BROWN ADVISORY SUSTAINABLE VALUE ETF performance using the live chart.
What are BROWN ADVISORY SUSTAINABLE VALUE ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BROWN ADVISORY SUSTAINABLE VALUE ETF (BASV) over the year was 26.28. Comparing it with the current 32.02 and 26.28 - 32.21 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BASV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BASV stock split?
BROWN ADVISORY SUSTAINABLE VALUE ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.85, and 19.39% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.85
- Open
- 31.87
- Bid
- 32.02
- Ask
- 32.32
- Low
- 31.87
- High
- 32.03
- Volume
- 14
- Daily Change
- 0.53%
- Month Change
- 1.68%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.91%
- Year Change
- 19.39%