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BANX: ArrowMark Financial Corp - Closed End Fund
BANX exchange rate has changed by 0.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.27 and at a high of 20.58.
Follow ArrowMark Financial Corp - Closed End Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BANX News
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, July 2026
- BANX CEF: Unlock High-Yield Monthly Income From Mega-Banks (NASDAQ:BANX)
- 10 Best CEFs This Month: Average Yield Of Near 10% (July 2026)
- Ex-Dividend Dates Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of July 20, 2026 - TipRanks.com
- 10 Best CEFs This Month: Average Yield Of Near 10% (June 2026)
- 2 Closed-End Fund Buys (1 Sell) In The Month Of May 2026
- 10 Best CEFs This Month: Average Yield Of 9.5% (April 2026)
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, March 2026
- ArrowMark Financial: Collect 11% Yields From Major Banks (NASDAQ:BANX)
- 10 Best CEFs This Month: Average Yield Of 10% (March 2026)
- 4 Closed-End Fund Buys In The Month Of February 2026
- 2 Discounted CEFs Delivering High Monthly Distribution Yields
- ArrowMark Financial launches rights offering for common shares on NASDAQ
- ArrowMark Financial raises $15 million through share offering
- BANX: Continuing To Deliver Solid Results With ~8% Distribution Yield (NASDAQ:BANX)
- 10 Best CEFs This Month: Average Yield Of 9.5% (November 2025)
- The Chemist's Triple-Factor Closed-End Fund Report, October 2025
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, October 2025
- 10 Best CEFs This Month: Average Yield Of Nearly 9% (September 2025)
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, September 2025
- Big Discounts, Bigger Income
- 10 Best CEFs This Month: Average Yield Of Nearly 9% (August 2025)
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, August 2025 (Stanford Chemist)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BANX stock price today?
ArrowMark Financial Corp - Closed End Fund stock is priced at 20.52 today. It trades within 20.27 - 20.58, yesterday's close was 20.39, and trading volume reached 51. The live price chart of BANX shows these updates.
Does ArrowMark Financial Corp - Closed End Fund stock pay dividends?
ArrowMark Financial Corp - Closed End Fund is currently valued at 20.52. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.73% and USD. View the chart live to track BANX movements.
How to buy BANX stock?
You can buy ArrowMark Financial Corp - Closed End Fund shares at the current price of 20.52. Orders are usually placed near 20.52 or 20.82, while 51 and 0.59% show market activity. Follow BANX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BANX stock?
Investing in ArrowMark Financial Corp - Closed End Fund involves considering the yearly range 18.45 - 23.66 and current price 20.52. Many compare 0.24% and 4.69% before placing orders at 20.52 or 20.82. Explore the BANX price chart live with daily changes.
What are ArrowMark Financial Corp - Closed End Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of ArrowMark Financial Corp - Closed End Fund in the past year was 23.66. Within 18.45 - 23.66, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.39 helps spot resistance levels. Track ArrowMark Financial Corp - Closed End Fund performance using the live chart.
What are ArrowMark Financial Corp - Closed End Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ArrowMark Financial Corp - Closed End Fund (BANX) over the year was 18.45. Comparing it with the current 20.52 and 18.45 - 23.66 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BANX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BANX stock split?
ArrowMark Financial Corp - Closed End Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.39, and -0.73% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.39
- Open
- 20.40
- Bid
- 20.52
- Ask
- 20.82
- Low
- 20.27
- High
- 20.58
- Volume
- 51
- Daily Change
- 0.64%
- Month Change
- 0.24%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.69%
- Year Change
- -0.73%