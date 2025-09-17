QuotesSections
Currencies / BAMU
BAMU: Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ET

25.25 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BAMU exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.25 and at a high of 25.27.

Follow Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ET dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
25.25 25.27
Year Range
25.02 25.49
Previous Close
25.25
Open
25.27
Bid
25.25
Ask
25.55
Low
25.25
High
25.27
Volume
12
Daily Change
0.00%
Month Change
0.12%
6 Months Change
-0.08%
Year Change
-0.28%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev