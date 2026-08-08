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BAI: iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF
BAI exchange rate has changed by 1.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.66 and at a high of 44.84.
Follow iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BAI stock price today?
iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF stock is priced at 44.57 today. It trades within 43.66 - 44.84, yesterday's close was 43.89, and trading volume reached 5232. The live price chart of BAI shows these updates.
Does iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF is currently valued at 44.57. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 45.99% and USD. View the chart live to track BAI movements.
How to buy BAI stock?
You can buy iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF shares at the current price of 44.57. Orders are usually placed near 44.57 or 44.87, while 5232 and 0.02% show market activity. Follow BAI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BAI stock?
Investing in iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.37 - 54.45 and current price 44.57. Many compare 9.16% and 30.28% before placing orders at 44.57 or 44.87. Explore the BAI price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF in the past year was 54.45. Within 30.37 - 54.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF (BAI) over the year was 30.37. Comparing it with the current 44.57 and 30.37 - 54.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BAI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BAI stock split?
iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.89, and 45.99% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 43.89
- Open
- 44.56
- Bid
- 44.57
- Ask
- 44.87
- Low
- 43.66
- High
- 44.84
- Volume
- 5.232 K
- Daily Change
- 1.55%
- Month Change
- 9.16%
- 6 Months Change
- 30.28%
- Year Change
- 45.99%