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BAGY: Amplify Bitcoin Max Income Covered Call ETF
BAGY exchange rate has changed by 0.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.07 and at a high of 23.18.
Follow Amplify Bitcoin Max Income Covered Call ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BAGY stock price today?
Amplify Bitcoin Max Income Covered Call ETF stock is priced at 23.07 today. It trades within 23.07 - 23.18, yesterday's close was 22.93, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of BAGY shows these updates.
Does Amplify Bitcoin Max Income Covered Call ETF stock pay dividends?
Amplify Bitcoin Max Income Covered Call ETF is currently valued at 23.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -56.75% and USD. View the chart live to track BAGY movements.
How to buy BAGY stock?
You can buy Amplify Bitcoin Max Income Covered Call ETF shares at the current price of 23.07. Orders are usually placed near 23.07 or 23.37, while 2 and -0.47% show market activity. Follow BAGY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BAGY stock?
Investing in Amplify Bitcoin Max Income Covered Call ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.30 - 58.39 and current price 23.07. Many compare 4.06% and -16.02% before placing orders at 23.07 or 23.37. Explore the BAGY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Amplify Bitcoin Max Income Covered Call ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Amplify Bitcoin Max Income Covered Call ETF in the past year was 58.39. Within 21.30 - 58.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track Amplify Bitcoin Max Income Covered Call ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Amplify Bitcoin Max Income Covered Call ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Amplify Bitcoin Max Income Covered Call ETF (BAGY) over the year was 21.30. Comparing it with the current 23.07 and 21.30 - 58.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BAGY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BAGY stock split?
Amplify Bitcoin Max Income Covered Call ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.93, and -56.75% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.93
- Open
- 23.18
- Bid
- 23.07
- Ask
- 23.37
- Low
- 23.07
- High
- 23.18
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.61%
- Month Change
- 4.06%
- 6 Months Change
- -16.02%
- Year Change
- -56.75%