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BAFE: Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF

30.39 USD 0.15 (0.50%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BAFE exchange rate has changed by 0.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.36 and at a high of 30.42.

Follow Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is BAFE stock price today?

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF stock is priced at 30.39 today. It trades within 30.36 - 30.42, yesterday's close was 30.24, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of BAFE shows these updates.

Does Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF stock pay dividends?

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF is currently valued at 30.39. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.33% and USD. View the chart live to track BAFE movements.

How to buy BAFE stock?

You can buy Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF shares at the current price of 30.39. Orders are usually placed near 30.39 or 30.69, while 5 and -0.10% show market activity. Follow BAFE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BAFE stock?

Investing in Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.47 - 30.50 and current price 30.39. Many compare 1.47% and 14.46% before placing orders at 30.39 or 30.69. Explore the BAFE price chart live with daily changes.

What are Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF in the past year was 30.50. Within 24.47 - 30.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.24 helps spot resistance levels. Track Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (BAFE) over the year was 24.47. Comparing it with the current 30.39 and 24.47 - 30.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BAFE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BAFE stock split?

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.24, and 14.33% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
30.36 30.42
Year Range
24.47 30.50
Previous Close
30.24
Open
30.42
Bid
30.39
Ask
30.69
Low
30.36
High
30.42
Volume
5
Daily Change
0.50%
Month Change
1.47%
6 Months Change
14.46%
Year Change
14.33%
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