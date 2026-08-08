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BABW: Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill BABA WeeklyPay ETF
BABW exchange rate has changed by 2.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.22 and at a high of 25.55.
Follow Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill BABA WeeklyPay ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BABW stock price today?
Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill BABA WeeklyPay ETF stock is priced at 25.55 today. It trades within 25.22 - 25.55, yesterday's close was 25.02, and trading volume reached 58. The live price chart of BABW shows these updates.
Does Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill BABA WeeklyPay ETF stock pay dividends?
Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill BABA WeeklyPay ETF is currently valued at 25.55. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -50.43% and USD. View the chart live to track BABW movements.
How to buy BABW stock?
You can buy Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill BABA WeeklyPay ETF shares at the current price of 25.55. Orders are usually placed near 25.55 or 25.85, while 58 and 1.27% show market activity. Follow BABW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BABW stock?
Investing in Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill BABA WeeklyPay ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.54 - 55.64 and current price 25.55. Many compare 0.83% and -26.13% before placing orders at 25.55 or 25.85. Explore the BABW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill BABA WeeklyPay ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill BABA WeeklyPay ETF in the past year was 55.64. Within 18.54 - 55.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.02 helps spot resistance levels. Track Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill BABA WeeklyPay ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill BABA WeeklyPay ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill BABA WeeklyPay ETF (BABW) over the year was 18.54. Comparing it with the current 25.55 and 18.54 - 55.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BABW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BABW stock split?
Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill BABA WeeklyPay ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.02, and -50.43% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.02
- Open
- 25.23
- Bid
- 25.55
- Ask
- 25.85
- Low
- 25.22
- High
- 25.55
- Volume
- 58
- Daily Change
- 2.12%
- Month Change
- 0.83%
- 6 Months Change
- -26.13%
- Year Change
- -50.43%