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AZUL: Azul
AZUL exchange rate has changed by -1.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.51 and at a high of 8.63.
Follow Azul dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AZUL News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AZUL stock price today?
Azul stock is priced at 8.51 today. It trades within 8.51 - 8.63, yesterday's close was 8.62, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of AZUL shows these updates.
Does Azul stock pay dividends?
Azul is currently valued at 8.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -6.38% and USD. View the chart live to track AZUL movements.
How to buy AZUL stock?
You can buy Azul shares at the current price of 8.51. Orders are usually placed near 8.51 or 8.81, while 19 and -1.28% show market activity. Follow AZUL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AZUL stock?
Investing in Azul involves considering the yearly range 8.12 - 9.78 and current price 8.51. Many compare -4.27% and -6.38% before placing orders at 8.51 or 8.81. Explore the AZUL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Azul stock highest prices?
The highest price of Azul in the past year was 9.78. Within 8.12 - 9.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.62 helps spot resistance levels. Track Azul performance using the live chart.
What are Azul stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Azul (AZUL) over the year was 8.12. Comparing it with the current 8.51 and 8.12 - 9.78 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AZUL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AZUL stock split?
Azul has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.62, and -6.38% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 8.62
- Open
- 8.62
- Bid
- 8.51
- Ask
- 8.81
- Low
- 8.51
- High
- 8.63
- Volume
- 19
- Daily Change
- -1.28%
- Month Change
- -4.27%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.38%
- Year Change
- -6.38%