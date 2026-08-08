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AXIA: BRAZILIAN ELECTRIC POWER CO
AXIA exchange rate has changed by -2.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.01 and at a high of 10.72.
Follow BRAZILIAN ELECTRIC POWER CO dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AXIA stock price today?
BRAZILIAN ELECTRIC POWER CO stock is priced at 10.21 today. It trades within 10.01 - 10.72, yesterday's close was 10.47, and trading volume reached 14281. The live price chart of AXIA shows these updates.
Does BRAZILIAN ELECTRIC POWER CO stock pay dividends?
BRAZILIAN ELECTRIC POWER CO is currently valued at 10.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -4.31% and USD. View the chart live to track AXIA movements.
How to buy AXIA stock?
You can buy BRAZILIAN ELECTRIC POWER CO shares at the current price of 10.21. Orders are usually placed near 10.21 or 10.51, while 14281 and -2.76% show market activity. Follow AXIA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AXIA stock?
Investing in BRAZILIAN ELECTRIC POWER CO involves considering the yearly range 8.77 - 13.54 and current price 10.21. Many compare -2.20% and -12.29% before placing orders at 10.21 or 10.51. Explore the AXIA price chart live with daily changes.
What are BRAZILIAN ELECTRIC POWER CO stock highest prices?
The highest price of BRAZILIAN ELECTRIC POWER CO in the past year was 13.54. Within 8.77 - 13.54, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track BRAZILIAN ELECTRIC POWER CO performance using the live chart.
What are BRAZILIAN ELECTRIC POWER CO stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BRAZILIAN ELECTRIC POWER CO (AXIA) over the year was 8.77. Comparing it with the current 10.21 and 8.77 - 13.54 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AXIA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AXIA stock split?
BRAZILIAN ELECTRIC POWER CO has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.47, and -4.31% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.47
- Open
- 10.50
- Bid
- 10.21
- Ask
- 10.51
- Low
- 10.01
- High
- 10.72
- Volume
- 14.281 K
- Daily Change
- -2.48%
- Month Change
- -2.20%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.29%
- Year Change
- -4.31%