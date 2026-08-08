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AXG: Solowin Holdings, Ltd.
AXG exchange rate has changed by -5.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.60 and at a high of 2.75.
Follow Solowin Holdings, Ltd. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AXG stock price today?
Solowin Holdings, Ltd. stock is priced at 2.60 today. It trades within 2.60 - 2.75, yesterday's close was 2.76, and trading volume reached 239. The live price chart of AXG shows these updates.
Does Solowin Holdings, Ltd. stock pay dividends?
Solowin Holdings, Ltd. is currently valued at 2.60. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -18.75% and USD. View the chart live to track AXG movements.
How to buy AXG stock?
You can buy Solowin Holdings, Ltd. shares at the current price of 2.60. Orders are usually placed near 2.60 or 2.90, while 239 and -5.45% show market activity. Follow AXG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AXG stock?
Investing in Solowin Holdings, Ltd. involves considering the yearly range 2.60 - 4.74 and current price 2.60. Many compare -14.47% and -28.77% before placing orders at 2.60 or 2.90. Explore the AXG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Solowin Holdings, Ltd. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Solowin Holdings, Ltd. in the past year was 4.74. Within 2.60 - 4.74, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.76 helps spot resistance levels. Track Solowin Holdings, Ltd. performance using the live chart.
What are Solowin Holdings, Ltd. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Solowin Holdings, Ltd. (AXG) over the year was 2.60. Comparing it with the current 2.60 and 2.60 - 4.74 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AXG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AXG stock split?
Solowin Holdings, Ltd. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.76, and -18.75% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 2.76
- Open
- 2.75
- Bid
- 2.60
- Ask
- 2.90
- Low
- 2.60
- High
- 2.75
- Volume
- 239
- Daily Change
- -5.80%
- Month Change
- -14.47%
- 6 Months Change
- -28.77%
- Year Change
- -18.75%