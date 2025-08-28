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AWF: Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund
AWF exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.09 and at a high of 10.12.
Follow Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AWF News
- AWF: Surviving But Higher Interest Rates May Suppress Growth (NYSE:AWF)
- GHY: One Of The Best Global Bond Funds, But Not Much Local Currency EM Exposure (GHY)
- HIX: This Fund May Be Exposed To Spirit Airlines Collapse And Is Over-Distributing (HIX)
- NHS: Too Expensive Given The Unsustainable Distribution And Bond Market Troubles
- AWF: Fairly Valued Ahead Of Rate Cuts (NYSE:AWF)
- OPP: This 13%+ Yielding CEF May Not Be As Good As It Appears
- GHY: Improved Valuation And Near-Term Tailwinds For High-Yield Bonds (NYSE:GHY)
- AWF CEF: Discounted Global Fund With Growth Potential (NYSE:AWF)
- NHS: Caution Is Advised For This High-Yielding Bond CEF (NYSE:NHS)
- The Chemist's Triple-Factor Closed-End Fund Report, October 2025
- CIK: Don't Expect Rate Cuts To Cause Bonds To Surge (NYSE:CIK)
- ISD: Upside Potential Appears Limited, May Be Best To Take Gains (NYSE:ISD)
- HYI: Expensive And Hard To Recommend (NYSE:HYI)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AWF stock price today?
Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund stock is priced at 10.12 today. It trades within 10.09 - 10.12, yesterday's close was 10.12, and trading volume reached 405. The live price chart of AWF shows these updates.
Does Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund stock pay dividends?
Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund is currently valued at 10.12. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -9.96% and USD. View the chart live to track AWF movements.
How to buy AWF stock?
You can buy Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund shares at the current price of 10.12. Orders are usually placed near 10.12 or 10.42, while 405 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow AWF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AWF stock?
Investing in Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund involves considering the yearly range 9.84 - 11.43 and current price 10.12. Many compare 0.40% and -2.69% before placing orders at 10.12 or 10.42. Explore the AWF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund in the past year was 11.43. Within 9.84 - 11.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.12 helps spot resistance levels. Track Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund performance using the live chart.
What are Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) over the year was 9.84. Comparing it with the current 10.12 and 9.84 - 11.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AWF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AWF stock split?
Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.12, and -9.96% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.12
- Open
- 10.12
- Bid
- 10.12
- Ask
- 10.42
- Low
- 10.09
- High
- 10.12
- Volume
- 405
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.40%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.69%
- Year Change
- -9.96%