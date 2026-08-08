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AVXC: Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF
AVXC exchange rate has changed by 0.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 79.17 and at a high of 80.33.
Follow Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AVXC stock price today?
Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF stock is priced at 80.29 today. It trades within 79.17 - 80.33, yesterday's close was 79.77, and trading volume reached 120. The live price chart of AVXC shows these updates.
Does Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF is currently valued at 80.29. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.34% and USD. View the chart live to track AVXC movements.
How to buy AVXC stock?
You can buy Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF shares at the current price of 80.29. Orders are usually placed near 80.29 or 80.59, while 120 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow AVXC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AVXC stock?
Investing in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 64.81 - 88.77 and current price 80.29. Many compare 3.99% and 9.69% before placing orders at 80.29 or 80.59. Explore the AVXC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF in the past year was 88.77. Within 64.81 - 88.77, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 79.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (AVXC) over the year was 64.81. Comparing it with the current 80.29 and 64.81 - 88.77 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AVXC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AVXC stock split?
Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 79.77, and 11.34% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 79.77
- Open
- 80.23
- Bid
- 80.29
- Ask
- 80.59
- Low
- 79.17
- High
- 80.33
- Volume
- 120
- Daily Change
- 0.65%
- Month Change
- 3.99%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.69%
- Year Change
- 11.34%