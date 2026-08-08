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AVTM: Avantis Total Equity Markets ETF
AVTM exchange rate has changed by 0.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.00 and at a high of 56.00.
Follow Avantis Total Equity Markets ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AVTM stock price today?
Avantis Total Equity Markets ETF stock is priced at 56.00 today. It trades within 56.00 - 56.00, yesterday's close was 55.56, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of AVTM shows these updates.
Does Avantis Total Equity Markets ETF stock pay dividends?
Avantis Total Equity Markets ETF is currently valued at 56.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.89% and USD. View the chart live to track AVTM movements.
How to buy AVTM stock?
You can buy Avantis Total Equity Markets ETF shares at the current price of 56.00. Orders are usually placed near 56.00 or 56.30, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow AVTM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AVTM stock?
Investing in Avantis Total Equity Markets ETF involves considering the yearly range 45.64 - 56.00 and current price 56.00. Many compare 2.58% and 14.05% before placing orders at 56.00 or 56.30. Explore the AVTM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Avantis Total Equity Markets ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Avantis Total Equity Markets ETF in the past year was 56.00. Within 45.64 - 56.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 55.56 helps spot resistance levels. Track Avantis Total Equity Markets ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Avantis Total Equity Markets ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Avantis Total Equity Markets ETF (AVTM) over the year was 45.64. Comparing it with the current 56.00 and 45.64 - 56.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AVTM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AVTM stock split?
Avantis Total Equity Markets ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 55.56, and 11.89% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 55.56
- Open
- 56.00
- Bid
- 56.00
- Ask
- 56.30
- Low
- 56.00
- High
- 56.00
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.79%
- Month Change
- 2.58%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.05%
- Year Change
- 11.89%