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AVRY: Avory Foundational ETF

25.62 USD 0.62 (2.48%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AVRY exchange rate has changed by 2.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.56 and at a high of 25.76.

Follow Avory Foundational ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is AVRY stock price today?

Avory Foundational ETF stock is priced at 25.62 today. It trades within 25.56 - 25.76, yesterday's close was 25.00, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of AVRY shows these updates.

Does Avory Foundational ETF stock pay dividends?

Avory Foundational ETF is currently valued at 25.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.03% and USD. View the chart live to track AVRY movements.

How to buy AVRY stock?

You can buy Avory Foundational ETF shares at the current price of 25.62. Orders are usually placed near 25.62 or 25.92, while 19 and -0.54% show market activity. Follow AVRY updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into AVRY stock?

Investing in Avory Foundational ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.40 - 26.19 and current price 25.62. Many compare 1.22% and 16.24% before placing orders at 25.62 or 25.92. Explore the AVRY price chart live with daily changes.

What are Avory Foundational ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Avory Foundational ETF in the past year was 26.19. Within 20.40 - 26.19, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track Avory Foundational ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Avory Foundational ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Avory Foundational ETF (AVRY) over the year was 20.40. Comparing it with the current 25.62 and 20.40 - 26.19 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AVRY moves on the chart live for more details.

When did AVRY stock split?

Avory Foundational ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.00, and 1.03% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
25.56 25.76
Year Range
20.40 26.19
Previous Close
25.00
Open
25.76
Bid
25.62
Ask
25.92
Low
25.56
High
25.76
Volume
19
Daily Change
2.48%
Month Change
1.22%
6 Months Change
16.24%
Year Change
1.03%
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