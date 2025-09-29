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AVK: Advent Convertible and Income Fund
AVK exchange rate has changed by 0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.71 and at a high of 12.79.
Follow Advent Convertible and Income Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AVK News
- CEF Insights: AVK - Interesting Complement For An Income Investor Portfolio (NYSE:AVK)
- AVK CEF Offers A Double-Digit Yield At A Discounted Valuation (NYSE:AVK)
- CHI: Inflation Still A Problem; This CEF Should Outperform Traditional Bonds In Real Terms
- AVK: 11% Yield On Convertibles (NYSE:AVK)
- AVK: This CEF Offers A Better Way To Invest In Bonds Than Most Other Funds (NYSE:AVK)
- AVK CEF: Preserves Investor Capital And Maintains Consistent Dividends (Rating Upgrade)
- CHI: A Fully Covered 10.85% Yielding CEF Trading At A Reasonable Price
- ECF: Strong Results While Discount Remains Appealing (NYSE:ECF)
- CCD: Improved Valuation Strengthens Thesis (NASDAQ:CCD)
- AVK: Strong Recovery Drives Total Returns (NYSE:AVK)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AVK stock price today?
Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock is priced at 12.75 today. It trades within 12.71 - 12.79, yesterday's close was 12.71, and trading volume reached 267. The live price chart of AVK shows these updates.
Does Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock pay dividends?
Advent Convertible and Income Fund is currently valued at 12.75. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.41% and USD. View the chart live to track AVK movements.
How to buy AVK stock?
You can buy Advent Convertible and Income Fund shares at the current price of 12.75. Orders are usually placed near 12.75 or 13.05, while 267 and -0.31% show market activity. Follow AVK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AVK stock?
Investing in Advent Convertible and Income Fund involves considering the yearly range 10.77 - 13.28 and current price 12.75. Many compare 2.99% and 2.25% before placing orders at 12.75 or 13.05. Explore the AVK price chart live with daily changes.
What are Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the past year was 13.28. Within 10.77 - 13.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.71 helps spot resistance levels. Track Advent Convertible and Income Fund performance using the live chart.
What are Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK) over the year was 10.77. Comparing it with the current 12.75 and 10.77 - 13.28 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AVK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AVK stock split?
Advent Convertible and Income Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.71, and 2.41% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 12.71
- Open
- 12.79
- Bid
- 12.75
- Ask
- 13.05
- Low
- 12.71
- High
- 12.79
- Volume
- 267
- Daily Change
- 0.31%
- Month Change
- 2.99%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.25%
- Year Change
- 2.41%