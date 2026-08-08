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AVGG: Advanced Technologies Group
AVGG exchange rate has changed by 3.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.88 and at a high of 34.18.
Follow Advanced Technologies Group dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AVGG stock price today?
Advanced Technologies Group stock is priced at 33.79 today. It trades within 32.88 - 34.18, yesterday's close was 32.67, and trading volume reached 148. The live price chart of AVGG shows these updates.
Does Advanced Technologies Group stock pay dividends?
Advanced Technologies Group is currently valued at 33.79. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 40.44% and USD. View the chart live to track AVGG movements.
How to buy AVGG stock?
You can buy Advanced Technologies Group shares at the current price of 33.79. Orders are usually placed near 33.79 or 34.09, while 148 and -0.32% show market activity. Follow AVGG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AVGG stock?
Investing in Advanced Technologies Group involves considering the yearly range 17.87 - 49.44 and current price 33.79. Many compare 23.64% and 64.67% before placing orders at 33.79 or 34.09. Explore the AVGG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Advanced Technologies Group stock highest prices?
The highest price of Advanced Technologies Group in the past year was 49.44. Within 17.87 - 49.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track Advanced Technologies Group performance using the live chart.
What are Advanced Technologies Group stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Advanced Technologies Group (AVGG) over the year was 17.87. Comparing it with the current 33.79 and 17.87 - 49.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AVGG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AVGG stock split?
Advanced Technologies Group has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.67, and 40.44% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.67
- Open
- 33.90
- Bid
- 33.79
- Ask
- 34.09
- Low
- 32.88
- High
- 34.18
- Volume
- 148
- Daily Change
- 3.43%
- Month Change
- 23.64%
- 6 Months Change
- 64.67%
- Year Change
- 40.44%