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AUNA: AUNA S.A.
AUNA exchange rate has changed by 2.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.19 and at a high of 5.38.
Follow AUNA S.A. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AUNA stock price today?
AUNA S.A. stock is priced at 5.31 today. It trades within 5.19 - 5.38, yesterday's close was 5.20, and trading volume reached 311. The live price chart of AUNA shows these updates.
Does AUNA S.A. stock pay dividends?
AUNA S.A. is currently valued at 5.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.48% and USD. View the chart live to track AUNA movements.
How to buy AUNA stock?
You can buy AUNA S.A. shares at the current price of 5.31. Orders are usually placed near 5.31 or 5.61, while 311 and 1.53% show market activity. Follow AUNA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AUNA stock?
Investing in AUNA S.A. involves considering the yearly range 4.09 - 6.28 and current price 5.31. Many compare 2.12% and 0.19% before placing orders at 5.31 or 5.61. Explore the AUNA price chart live with daily changes.
What are AUNA S.A. stock highest prices?
The highest price of AUNA S.A. in the past year was 6.28. Within 4.09 - 6.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.20 helps spot resistance levels. Track AUNA S.A. performance using the live chart.
What are AUNA S.A. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AUNA S.A. (AUNA) over the year was 4.09. Comparing it with the current 5.31 and 4.09 - 6.28 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AUNA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AUNA stock split?
AUNA S.A. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.20, and 9.48% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 5.20
- Open
- 5.23
- Bid
- 5.31
- Ask
- 5.61
- Low
- 5.19
- High
- 5.38
- Volume
- 311
- Daily Change
- 2.12%
- Month Change
- 2.12%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.19%
- Year Change
- 9.48%