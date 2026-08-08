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AUGP: PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF - August
AUGP exchange rate has changed by 0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.97 and at a high of 34.02.
Follow PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF - August dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AUGP stock price today?
PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF - August stock is priced at 33.97 today. It trades within 33.97 - 34.02, yesterday's close was 33.88, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of AUGP shows these updates.
Does PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF - August stock pay dividends?
PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF - August is currently valued at 33.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.38% and USD. View the chart live to track AUGP movements.
How to buy AUGP stock?
You can buy PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF - August shares at the current price of 33.97. Orders are usually placed near 33.97 or 34.27, while 4 and -0.15% show market activity. Follow AUGP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AUGP stock?
Investing in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF - August involves considering the yearly range 29.70 - 34.02 and current price 33.97. Many compare 1.19% and 8.77% before placing orders at 33.97 or 34.27. Explore the AUGP price chart live with daily changes.
What are PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF - August stock highest prices?
The highest price of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF - August in the past year was 34.02. Within 29.70 - 34.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.88 helps spot resistance levels. Track PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF - August performance using the live chart.
What are PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF - August stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF - August (AUGP) over the year was 29.70. Comparing it with the current 33.97 and 29.70 - 34.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AUGP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AUGP stock split?
PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF - August has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.88, and 14.38% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 33.88
- Open
- 34.02
- Bid
- 33.97
- Ask
- 34.27
- Low
- 33.97
- High
- 34.02
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.27%
- Month Change
- 1.19%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.77%
- Year Change
- 14.38%