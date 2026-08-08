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AUGO: Aura Minerals Inc.
AUGO exchange rate has changed by 12.95% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 69.73 and at a high of 74.24.
Follow Aura Minerals Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AUGO stock price today?
Aura Minerals Inc. stock is priced at 74.13 today. It trades within 69.73 - 74.24, yesterday's close was 65.63, and trading volume reached 3663. The live price chart of AUGO shows these updates.
Does Aura Minerals Inc. stock pay dividends?
Aura Minerals Inc. is currently valued at 74.13. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 152.74% and USD. View the chart live to track AUGO movements.
How to buy AUGO stock?
You can buy Aura Minerals Inc. shares at the current price of 74.13. Orders are usually placed near 74.13 or 74.43, while 3663 and 5.92% show market activity. Follow AUGO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AUGO stock?
Investing in Aura Minerals Inc. involves considering the yearly range 29.11 - 110.32 and current price 74.13. Many compare 38.07% and -14.86% before placing orders at 74.13 or 74.43. Explore the AUGO price chart live with daily changes.
What are Aura Minerals Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Aura Minerals Inc. in the past year was 110.32. Within 29.11 - 110.32, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 65.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track Aura Minerals Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Aura Minerals Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Aura Minerals Inc. (AUGO) over the year was 29.11. Comparing it with the current 74.13 and 29.11 - 110.32 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AUGO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AUGO stock split?
Aura Minerals Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 65.63, and 152.74% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 65.63
- Open
- 69.99
- Bid
- 74.13
- Ask
- 74.43
- Low
- 69.73
- High
- 74.24
- Volume
- 3.663 K
- Daily Change
- 12.95%
- Month Change
- 38.07%
- 6 Months Change
- -14.86%
- Year Change
- 152.74%