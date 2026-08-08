AUGO exchange rate has changed by 12.95% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 69.73 and at a high of 74.24.

Follow Aura Minerals Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.