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AUGM: FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF - August
AUGM exchange rate has changed by 0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.25 and at a high of 35.31.
Follow FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF - August dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AUGM stock price today?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF - August stock is priced at 35.31 today. It trades within 35.25 - 35.31, yesterday's close was 35.26, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of AUGM shows these updates.
Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF - August stock pay dividends?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF - August is currently valued at 35.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.00% and USD. View the chart live to track AUGM movements.
How to buy AUGM stock?
You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF - August shares at the current price of 35.31. Orders are usually placed near 35.31 or 35.61, while 2 and 0.17% show market activity. Follow AUGM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AUGM stock?
Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF - August involves considering the yearly range 33.25 - 35.33 and current price 35.31. Many compare 0.00% and 3.28% before placing orders at 35.31 or 35.61. Explore the AUGM price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF - August stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF - August in the past year was 35.33. Within 33.25 - 35.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.26 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF - August performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF - August stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF - August (AUGM) over the year was 33.25. Comparing it with the current 35.31 and 33.25 - 35.33 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AUGM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AUGM stock split?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF - August has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.26, and 6.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 35.26
- Open
- 35.25
- Bid
- 35.31
- Ask
- 35.61
- Low
- 35.25
- High
- 35.31
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.14%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.28%
- Year Change
- 6.00%