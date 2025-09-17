QuotesSections
ATMCW
ATMCW: AlphaTime Acquisition Corp - Warrant

0.0599 USD 0.0099 (19.80%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ATMCW exchange rate has changed by 19.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0496 and at a high of 0.0601.

Follow AlphaTime Acquisition Corp - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
0.0496 0.0601
Year Range
0.0080 0.0700
Previous Close
0.0500
Open
0.0543
Bid
0.0599
Ask
0.0629
Low
0.0496
High
0.0601
Volume
34
Daily Change
19.80%
Month Change
21.26%
6 Months Change
337.23%
Year Change
181.22%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev