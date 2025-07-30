QuotesSections
ASTLW: Algoma Steel Group Inc - Warrant

0.1431 USD 0.0194 (11.94%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ASTLW exchange rate has changed by -11.94% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.1350 and at a high of 0.1700.

Follow Algoma Steel Group Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.1350 0.1700
Year Range
0.1350 2.4000
Previous Close
0.1625
Open
0.1700
Bid
0.1431
Ask
0.1461
Low
0.1350
High
0.1700
Volume
190
Daily Change
-11.94%
Month Change
-46.50%
6 Months Change
-61.32%
Year Change
-91.58%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev