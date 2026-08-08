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ASMU: Direxion Daily ASML Bull 2X ETF
ASMU exchange rate has changed by 4.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.68 and at a high of 31.83.
Follow Direxion Daily ASML Bull 2X ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ASMU stock price today?
Direxion Daily ASML Bull 2X ETF stock is priced at 31.36 today. It trades within 30.68 - 31.83, yesterday's close was 30.06, and trading volume reached 116. The live price chart of ASMU shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily ASML Bull 2X ETF stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily ASML Bull 2X ETF is currently valued at 31.36. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.41% and USD. View the chart live to track ASMU movements.
How to buy ASMU stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily ASML Bull 2X ETF shares at the current price of 31.36. Orders are usually placed near 31.36 or 31.66, while 116 and -1.13% show market activity. Follow ASMU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ASMU stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily ASML Bull 2X ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.72 - 43.00 and current price 31.36. Many compare 18.21% and 26.20% before placing orders at 31.36 or 31.66. Explore the ASMU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily ASML Bull 2X ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily ASML Bull 2X ETF in the past year was 43.00. Within 18.72 - 43.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.06 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily ASML Bull 2X ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily ASML Bull 2X ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily ASML Bull 2X ETF (ASMU) over the year was 18.72. Comparing it with the current 31.36 and 18.72 - 43.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ASMU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ASMU stock split?
Direxion Daily ASML Bull 2X ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.06, and 21.41% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.06
- Open
- 31.72
- Bid
- 31.36
- Ask
- 31.66
- Low
- 30.68
- High
- 31.83
- Volume
- 116
- Daily Change
- 4.32%
- Month Change
- 18.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 26.20%
- Year Change
- 21.41%