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ASG: Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Inc
ASG exchange rate has changed by 0.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.31 and at a high of 5.36.
Follow Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ASG News
- ADX: The Discount Is Almost Gone But The Growth Case Isn't (NYSE:ADX)
- ADX Vs. ASG CEFs: Liberty Growth Vs. Adams Diversified (NYSE:ASG)
- Mega Dividends And Growth: Win Big With Up To 11% Yield
- Liberty all star growth treasurer Rettinger buys $1280 in ASG
- ASG: Difficult To Make A Case For Buying This Underperforming Fund Today (NYSE:ASG)
- Haley Mark T, president at Liberty All Star, buys $10,690 in ASG
- ASG: Liberty All-Star Growth Offers A 9.3% Yield, But Performance Lags (NYSE:ASG)
- Earnings call transcript: Aurora Spine Q3 2025 sees revenue decline amid innovation push
- ADX: Solid Equity Income Fund That Outperforms S&P 500
- The Swiss Army Knife For Dividends: Convert Large-Caps Into +8% Yield
- ASG CEF: Discount Presents A Better Opportunity
- Earnings call transcript: Aurora Spine reports Q2 2025 revenue growth amid market interest
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ASG stock price today?
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Inc stock is priced at 5.35 today. It trades within 5.31 - 5.36, yesterday's close was 5.31, and trading volume reached 354. The live price chart of ASG shows these updates.
Does Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Inc stock pay dividends?
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Inc is currently valued at 5.35. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.37% and USD. View the chart live to track ASG movements.
How to buy ASG stock?
You can buy Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Inc shares at the current price of 5.35. Orders are usually placed near 5.35 or 5.65, while 354 and 0.38% show market activity. Follow ASG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ASG stock?
Investing in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 4.55 - 5.68 and current price 5.35. Many compare 2.29% and 5.52% before placing orders at 5.35 or 5.65. Explore the ASG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Inc in the past year was 5.68. Within 4.55 - 5.68, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Inc (ASG) over the year was 4.55. Comparing it with the current 5.35 and 4.55 - 5.68 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ASG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ASG stock split?
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.31, and -2.37% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 5.31
- Open
- 5.33
- Bid
- 5.35
- Ask
- 5.65
- Low
- 5.31
- High
- 5.36
- Volume
- 354
- Daily Change
- 0.75%
- Month Change
- 2.29%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.52%
- Year Change
- -2.37%