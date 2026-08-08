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ASCI: Abrdn International Small Cap Active ETF
ASCI exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.14 and at a high of 37.22.
Follow Abrdn International Small Cap Active ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ASCI stock price today?
Abrdn International Small Cap Active ETF stock is priced at 37.14 today. It trades within 37.14 - 37.22, yesterday's close was 37.08, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of ASCI shows these updates.
Does Abrdn International Small Cap Active ETF stock pay dividends?
Abrdn International Small Cap Active ETF is currently valued at 37.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.27% and USD. View the chart live to track ASCI movements.
How to buy ASCI stock?
You can buy Abrdn International Small Cap Active ETF shares at the current price of 37.14. Orders are usually placed near 37.14 or 37.44, while 5 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow ASCI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ASCI stock?
Investing in Abrdn International Small Cap Active ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.26 - 38.19 and current price 37.14. Many compare 3.11% and 4.47% before placing orders at 37.14 or 37.44. Explore the ASCI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Abrdn International Small Cap Active ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Abrdn International Small Cap Active ETF in the past year was 38.19. Within 32.26 - 38.19, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 37.08 helps spot resistance levels. Track Abrdn International Small Cap Active ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Abrdn International Small Cap Active ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Abrdn International Small Cap Active ETF (ASCI) over the year was 32.26. Comparing it with the current 37.14 and 32.26 - 38.19 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ASCI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ASCI stock split?
Abrdn International Small Cap Active ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 37.08, and 6.27% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 37.08
- Open
- 37.14
- Bid
- 37.14
- Ask
- 37.44
- Low
- 37.14
- High
- 37.22
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 0.16%
- Month Change
- 3.11%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.47%
- Year Change
- 6.27%