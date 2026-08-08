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ARWG: Archer Growth ETF
ARWG exchange rate has changed by -0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.66 and at a high of 26.66.
Follow Archer Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ARWG stock price today?
Archer Growth ETF stock is priced at 26.66 today. It trades within 26.66 - 26.66, yesterday's close was 26.80, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of ARWG shows these updates.
Does Archer Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
Archer Growth ETF is currently valued at 26.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.02% and USD. View the chart live to track ARWG movements.
How to buy ARWG stock?
You can buy Archer Growth ETF shares at the current price of 26.66. Orders are usually placed near 26.66 or 26.96, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow ARWG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ARWG stock?
Investing in Archer Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.10 - 26.93 and current price 26.66. Many compare 1.37% and 6.85% before placing orders at 26.66 or 26.96. Explore the ARWG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Archer Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Archer Growth ETF in the past year was 26.93. Within 22.10 - 26.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.80 helps spot resistance levels. Track Archer Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Archer Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Archer Growth ETF (ARWG) over the year was 22.10. Comparing it with the current 26.66 and 22.10 - 26.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ARWG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ARWG stock split?
Archer Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.80, and 8.02% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.80
- Open
- 26.66
- Bid
- 26.66
- Ask
- 26.96
- Low
- 26.66
- High
- 26.66
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.52%
- Month Change
- 1.37%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.85%
- Year Change
- 8.02%