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ARTY: iShares Future AI & Tech ETF
ARTY exchange rate has changed by 1.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 71.22 and at a high of 72.99.
Follow iShares Future AI & Tech ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ARTY stock price today?
iShares Future AI & Tech ETF stock is priced at 72.79 today. It trades within 71.22 - 72.99, yesterday's close was 71.57, and trading volume reached 645. The live price chart of ARTY shows these updates.
Does iShares Future AI & Tech ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Future AI & Tech ETF is currently valued at 72.79. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 75.40% and USD. View the chart live to track ARTY movements.
How to buy ARTY stock?
You can buy iShares Future AI & Tech ETF shares at the current price of 72.79. Orders are usually placed near 72.79 or 73.09, while 645 and 0.17% show market activity. Follow ARTY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ARTY stock?
Investing in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF involves considering the yearly range 41.34 - 81.85 and current price 72.79. Many compare 9.74% and 47.29% before placing orders at 72.79 or 73.09. Explore the ARTY price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Future AI & Tech ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the past year was 81.85. Within 41.34 - 81.85, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 71.57 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Future AI & Tech ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Future AI & Tech ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) over the year was 41.34. Comparing it with the current 72.79 and 41.34 - 81.85 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ARTY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ARTY stock split?
iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 71.57, and 75.40% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 71.57
- Open
- 72.67
- Bid
- 72.79
- Ask
- 73.09
- Low
- 71.22
- High
- 72.99
- Volume
- 645
- Daily Change
- 1.70%
- Month Change
- 9.74%
- 6 Months Change
- 47.29%
- Year Change
- 75.40%