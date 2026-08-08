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ARMW: Roundhill ARM WeeklyPay ETF
ARMW exchange rate has changed by -1.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.51 and at a high of 53.18.
Follow Roundhill ARM WeeklyPay ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ARMW stock price today?
Roundhill ARM WeeklyPay ETF stock is priced at 49.61 today. It trades within 48.51 - 53.18, yesterday's close was 50.52, and trading volume reached 99. The live price chart of ARMW shows these updates.
Does Roundhill ARM WeeklyPay ETF stock pay dividends?
Roundhill ARM WeeklyPay ETF is currently valued at 49.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.76% and USD. View the chart live to track ARMW movements.
How to buy ARMW stock?
You can buy Roundhill ARM WeeklyPay ETF shares at the current price of 49.61. Orders are usually placed near 49.61 or 49.91, while 99 and -6.71% show market activity. Follow ARMW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ARMW stock?
Investing in Roundhill ARM WeeklyPay ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.23 - 102.76 and current price 49.61. Many compare 32.08% and 76.55% before placing orders at 49.61 or 49.91. Explore the ARMW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Roundhill ARM WeeklyPay ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Roundhill ARM WeeklyPay ETF in the past year was 102.76. Within 23.23 - 102.76, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.52 helps spot resistance levels. Track Roundhill ARM WeeklyPay ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Roundhill ARM WeeklyPay ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Roundhill ARM WeeklyPay ETF (ARMW) over the year was 23.23. Comparing it with the current 49.61 and 23.23 - 102.76 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ARMW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ARMW stock split?
Roundhill ARM WeeklyPay ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.52, and -3.76% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.52
- Open
- 53.18
- Bid
- 49.61
- Ask
- 49.91
- Low
- 48.51
- High
- 53.18
- Volume
- 99
- Daily Change
- -1.80%
- Month Change
- 32.08%
- 6 Months Change
- 76.55%
- Year Change
- -3.76%