- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ARKT: ARK ETF Trust - Ark Q4 Defined Innovation Etf
ARKT exchange rate has changed by 0.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.15 and at a high of 18.15.
Follow ARK ETF Trust - Ark Q4 Defined Innovation Etf dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ARKT stock price today?
ARK ETF Trust - Ark Q4 Defined Innovation Etf stock is priced at 18.15 today. It trades within 18.15 - 18.15, yesterday's close was 18.06, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of ARKT shows these updates.
Does ARK ETF Trust - Ark Q4 Defined Innovation Etf stock pay dividends?
ARK ETF Trust - Ark Q4 Defined Innovation Etf is currently valued at 18.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -11.59% and USD. View the chart live to track ARKT movements.
How to buy ARKT stock?
You can buy ARK ETF Trust - Ark Q4 Defined Innovation Etf shares at the current price of 18.15. Orders are usually placed near 18.15 or 18.45, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow ARKT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ARKT stock?
Investing in ARK ETF Trust - Ark Q4 Defined Innovation Etf involves considering the yearly range 17.13 - 21.43 and current price 18.15. Many compare -6.78% and -2.42% before placing orders at 18.15 or 18.45. Explore the ARKT price chart live with daily changes.
What are ARK ETF Trust - Ark Q4 Defined Innovation Etf stock highest prices?
The highest price of ARK ETF Trust - Ark Q4 Defined Innovation Etf in the past year was 21.43. Within 17.13 - 21.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.06 helps spot resistance levels. Track ARK ETF Trust - Ark Q4 Defined Innovation Etf performance using the live chart.
What are ARK ETF Trust - Ark Q4 Defined Innovation Etf stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ARK ETF Trust - Ark Q4 Defined Innovation Etf (ARKT) over the year was 17.13. Comparing it with the current 18.15 and 17.13 - 21.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ARKT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ARKT stock split?
ARK ETF Trust - Ark Q4 Defined Innovation Etf has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.06, and -11.59% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 18.06
- Open
- 18.15
- Bid
- 18.15
- Ask
- 18.45
- Low
- 18.15
- High
- 18.15
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.50%
- Month Change
- -6.78%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.42%
- Year Change
- -11.59%