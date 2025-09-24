QuotesSections
Currencies / ARES-PB
ARES-PB

55.22 USD 0.14 (0.25%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ARES-PB exchange rate has changed by -0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 55.19 and at a high of 56.33.

Daily Range
55.19 56.33
Year Range
50.15 58.65
Previous Close
55.36
Open
56.33
Bid
55.22
Ask
55.52
Low
55.19
High
56.33
Volume
5
Daily Change
-0.25%
Month Change
0.93%
6 Months Change
4.17%
Year Change
4.17%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
New Home Sales
Act
0.800 M
Fcst
0.692 M
Prev
0.664 M
14:00
USD
New Home Sales m/m
Act
20.5%
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.607 M
Fcst
-2.631 M
Prev
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
0.177 M
Fcst
-0.329 M
Prev
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
5-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.724%