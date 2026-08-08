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AQEC: AQE Core ETF
AQEC exchange rate has changed by 0.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.03 and at a high of 26.12.
Follow AQE Core ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AQEC stock price today?
AQE Core ETF stock is priced at 26.09 today. It trades within 26.03 - 26.12, yesterday's close was 25.91, and trading volume reached 74. The live price chart of AQEC shows these updates.
Does AQE Core ETF stock pay dividends?
AQE Core ETF is currently valued at 26.09. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.65% and USD. View the chart live to track AQEC movements.
How to buy AQEC stock?
You can buy AQE Core ETF shares at the current price of 26.09. Orders are usually placed near 26.09 or 26.39, while 74 and 0.15% show market activity. Follow AQEC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AQEC stock?
Investing in AQE Core ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.19 - 26.54 and current price 26.09. Many compare 2.19% and 2.31% before placing orders at 26.09 or 26.39. Explore the AQEC price chart live with daily changes.
What are AQE Core ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of AQE Core ETF in the past year was 26.54. Within 23.19 - 26.54, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.91 helps spot resistance levels. Track AQE Core ETF performance using the live chart.
What are AQE Core ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AQE Core ETF (AQEC) over the year was 23.19. Comparing it with the current 26.09 and 23.19 - 26.54 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AQEC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AQEC stock split?
AQE Core ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.91, and 4.65% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.91
- Open
- 26.05
- Bid
- 26.09
- Ask
- 26.39
- Low
- 26.03
- High
- 26.12
- Volume
- 74
- Daily Change
- 0.69%
- Month Change
- 2.19%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.31%
- Year Change
- 4.65%