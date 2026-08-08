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APLZ: Tradr 2X Short APLD Daily ETF
APLZ exchange rate has changed by -2.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.30 and at a high of 22.49.
Follow Tradr 2X Short APLD Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is APLZ stock price today?
Tradr 2X Short APLD Daily ETF stock is priced at 20.70 today. It trades within 19.30 - 22.49, yesterday's close was 21.25, and trading volume reached 145. The live price chart of APLZ shows these updates.
Does Tradr 2X Short APLD Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Tradr 2X Short APLD Daily ETF is currently valued at 20.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -20.96% and USD. View the chart live to track APLZ movements.
How to buy APLZ stock?
You can buy Tradr 2X Short APLD Daily ETF shares at the current price of 20.70. Orders are usually placed near 20.70 or 21.00, while 145 and 6.76% show market activity. Follow APLZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into APLZ stock?
Investing in Tradr 2X Short APLD Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 2.40 - 40.72 and current price 20.70. Many compare -18.89% and -11.42% before placing orders at 20.70 or 21.00. Explore the APLZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tradr 2X Short APLD Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tradr 2X Short APLD Daily ETF in the past year was 40.72. Within 2.40 - 40.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tradr 2X Short APLD Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tradr 2X Short APLD Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tradr 2X Short APLD Daily ETF (APLZ) over the year was 2.40. Comparing it with the current 20.70 and 2.40 - 40.72 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch APLZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did APLZ stock split?
Tradr 2X Short APLD Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.25, and -20.96% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.25
- Open
- 19.39
- Bid
- 20.70
- Ask
- 21.00
- Low
- 19.30
- High
- 22.49
- Volume
- 145
- Daily Change
- -2.59%
- Month Change
- -18.89%
- 6 Months Change
- -11.42%
- Year Change
- -20.96%