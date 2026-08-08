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APHU
APHU exchange rate has changed by -3.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.91 and at a high of 27.61.
Follow dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is APHU stock price today?
stock is priced at 27.61 today. It trades within 26.91 - 27.61, yesterday's close was 28.55, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of APHU shows these updates.
Does stock pay dividends?
is currently valued at 27.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.74% and USD. View the chart live to track APHU movements.
How to buy APHU stock?
You can buy shares at the current price of 27.61. Orders are usually placed near 27.61 or 27.91, while 10 and 1.28% show market activity. Follow APHU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into APHU stock?
Investing in involves considering the yearly range 14.50 - 31.61 and current price 27.61. Many compare 13.48% and 29.72% before placing orders at 27.61 or 27.91. Explore the APHU price chart live with daily changes.
What are stock highest prices?
The highest price of in the past year was 31.61. Within 14.50 - 31.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.55 helps spot resistance levels. Track performance using the live chart.
What are stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of (APHU) over the year was 14.50. Comparing it with the current 27.61 and 14.50 - 31.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch APHU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did APHU stock split?
has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.55, and 8.74% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.55
- Open
- 27.26
- Bid
- 27.61
- Ask
- 27.91
- Low
- 26.91
- High
- 27.61
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- -3.29%
- Month Change
- 13.48%
- 6 Months Change
- 29.72%
- Year Change
- 8.74%