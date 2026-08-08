- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
APC: ARKO Petroleum Corp.
APC exchange rate has changed by -1.87% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.53 and at a high of 19.86.
Follow ARKO Petroleum Corp. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is APC stock price today?
ARKO Petroleum Corp. stock is priced at 19.44 today. It trades within 18.53 - 19.86, yesterday's close was 19.81, and trading volume reached 455. The live price chart of APC shows these updates.
Does ARKO Petroleum Corp. stock pay dividends?
ARKO Petroleum Corp. is currently valued at 19.44. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.52% and USD. View the chart live to track APC movements.
How to buy APC stock?
You can buy ARKO Petroleum Corp. shares at the current price of 19.44. Orders are usually placed near 19.44 or 19.74, while 455 and -1.82% show market activity. Follow APC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into APC stock?
Investing in ARKO Petroleum Corp. involves considering the yearly range 17.00 - 21.72 and current price 19.44. Many compare -5.08% and 3.13% before placing orders at 19.44 or 19.74. Explore the APC price chart live with daily changes.
What are ARKO Petroleum Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of ARKO Petroleum Corp. in the past year was 21.72. Within 17.00 - 21.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.81 helps spot resistance levels. Track ARKO Petroleum Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are ARKO Petroleum Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ARKO Petroleum Corp. (APC) over the year was 17.00. Comparing it with the current 19.44 and 17.00 - 21.72 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch APC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did APC stock split?
ARKO Petroleum Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.81, and 9.52% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 19.81
- Open
- 19.80
- Bid
- 19.44
- Ask
- 19.74
- Low
- 18.53
- High
- 19.86
- Volume
- 455
- Daily Change
- -1.87%
- Month Change
- -5.08%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.13%
- Year Change
- 9.52%