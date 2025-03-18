Currencies / AOK
AOK: iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF
40.14 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AOK exchange rate has changed by -0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.10 and at a high of 40.17.
Follow iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
40.10 40.17
Year Range
35.84 40.17
- Previous Close
- 40.15
- Open
- 40.15
- Bid
- 40.14
- Ask
- 40.44
- Low
- 40.10
- High
- 40.17
- Volume
- 168
- Daily Change
- -0.02%
- Month Change
- 2.19%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.67%
- Year Change
- 3.69%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev