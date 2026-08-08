- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ANV: GraniteShares Autocallable NVDA ETF
ANV exchange rate has changed by -0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.57 and at a high of 25.70.
Follow GraniteShares Autocallable NVDA ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ANV stock price today?
GraniteShares Autocallable NVDA ETF stock is priced at 25.64 today. It trades within 25.57 - 25.70, yesterday's close was 25.65, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of ANV shows these updates.
Does GraniteShares Autocallable NVDA ETF stock pay dividends?
GraniteShares Autocallable NVDA ETF is currently valued at 25.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.85% and USD. View the chart live to track ANV movements.
How to buy ANV stock?
You can buy GraniteShares Autocallable NVDA ETF shares at the current price of 25.64. Orders are usually placed near 25.64 or 25.94, while 4 and -0.23% show market activity. Follow ANV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ANV stock?
Investing in GraniteShares Autocallable NVDA ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.28 - 25.89 and current price 25.64. Many compare 1.46% and 3.49% before placing orders at 25.64 or 25.94. Explore the ANV price chart live with daily changes.
What are GraniteShares Autocallable NVDA ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of GraniteShares Autocallable NVDA ETF in the past year was 25.89. Within 24.28 - 25.89, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.65 helps spot resistance levels. Track GraniteShares Autocallable NVDA ETF performance using the live chart.
What are GraniteShares Autocallable NVDA ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GraniteShares Autocallable NVDA ETF (ANV) over the year was 24.28. Comparing it with the current 25.64 and 24.28 - 25.89 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ANV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ANV stock split?
GraniteShares Autocallable NVDA ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.65, and 2.85% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.65
- Open
- 25.70
- Bid
- 25.64
- Ask
- 25.94
- Low
- 25.57
- High
- 25.70
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- -0.04%
- Month Change
- 1.46%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.49%
- Year Change
- 2.85%