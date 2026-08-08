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ANTA: Antalpha Platform Holding Co
ANTA exchange rate has changed by -8.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.56 and at a high of 3.80.
Follow Antalpha Platform Holding Co dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ANTA stock price today?
Antalpha Platform Holding Co stock is priced at 3.69 today. It trades within 3.56 - 3.80, yesterday's close was 4.02, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of ANTA shows these updates.
Does Antalpha Platform Holding Co stock pay dividends?
Antalpha Platform Holding Co is currently valued at 3.69. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -59.76% and USD. View the chart live to track ANTA movements.
How to buy ANTA stock?
You can buy Antalpha Platform Holding Co shares at the current price of 3.69. Orders are usually placed near 3.69 or 3.99, while 7 and -2.12% show market activity. Follow ANTA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ANTA stock?
Investing in Antalpha Platform Holding Co involves considering the yearly range 3.00 - 10.60 and current price 3.69. Many compare 8.85% and -57.97% before placing orders at 3.69 or 3.99. Explore the ANTA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Antalpha Platform Holding Co stock highest prices?
The highest price of Antalpha Platform Holding Co in the past year was 10.60. Within 3.00 - 10.60, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 4.02 helps spot resistance levels. Track Antalpha Platform Holding Co performance using the live chart.
What are Antalpha Platform Holding Co stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Antalpha Platform Holding Co (ANTA) over the year was 3.00. Comparing it with the current 3.69 and 3.00 - 10.60 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ANTA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ANTA stock split?
Antalpha Platform Holding Co has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 4.02, and -59.76% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 4.02
- Open
- 3.77
- Bid
- 3.69
- Ask
- 3.99
- Low
- 3.56
- High
- 3.80
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- -8.21%
- Month Change
- 8.85%
- 6 Months Change
- -57.97%
- Year Change
- -59.76%